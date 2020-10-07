Russian Emergency Services Report Explosions at Former Military Depots in Ryazan Region

According to a representative of the regional emergency services, ammunition stored there began to detonate earlier on Wednesday on the premises of what is believed to be a former military facility in the Skopinsky district of the Ryazan Region.
"Preliminarily, there are explosions at the warehouses of the former military facility”, the source said.
The scale of the incident is unknown so far.
Meanwhile, officials from the Russian Western Military District have stated that no one was injured in the explosion.
"Personnel and civilian staffers were evacuated. No one was injured ... There is no threat to the nearby settlements”, the Western Military District said in a statement.
According to the Western Military District, the grass caught fire not far from the Russian Defence Ministry's ammunition depot, and the fire then spread to the storage site due to gusts of wind. Efforts to contain the fire are being made, while "separate explosions" continue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)