Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts 4 UK Military Aircraft Over Black Sea, Defence Ministry Says

Russian airspace control systems detected four air targets approaching the Russian border over neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify and prevent border violations, a Su-27 fighter from the air defence forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled, the NDCC said.
"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as the Royal Air Force's strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135, two Typhoon fighters, and refuelling aircraft KS-3, and escorted them over the Black Sea", the statement says.
The Russian Armed Forces detect dozens of foreign jets that are engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia’s airspace every week, according to reports.
