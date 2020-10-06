Passenger Plane Prepares for Emergency Landing in St. Petersburg, Russian Media Reports

A passenger plane is preparing for an emergency landing at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, Russian media reported, citing the airport's press service.
According to the report, after take-off, the crew reported a technical malfunction with the front landing gear and decided to return to the airport of departure.
The flight took off from St. Petersburg to Yoshkar-Ola at 13:35 Moscow time (10:35 GMT) with 29 people on board - 26 passengers and three crew members.
According to the website FlightRadar, the flight is a CRJ-100 aircraft.
All comments
Show new comments (0)