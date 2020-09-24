Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference in Moscow - Video

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where the Russian Foreign Minister and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif are speaking to the press following their meeting.
The discussion is expected to focus on bilateral ties, regional matters and the JCPOA.
In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear programme and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including a lifting of the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.
Follow our live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)