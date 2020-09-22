Putin Submits Package of Bills to Parliament to Legislate Amendments to Constitution

"Today, the President submitted to the State Duma a package of bills in pursuance of amendments to the constitution", the committee's press service said.
Other bills include, among others, draft federal constitutional laws "On the Russian Government", "On amendments to the Federal Constitutional Law", "On the Russian Constitutional Court".
He also said that these bills would be considered by the State Duma in the fall.
In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorising the introduction of changes to the country's constitution, stressing during an online press conference that he has done so only because these amendments were supported by the majority of Russian citizens.
In mid-January, Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to the legislature. The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were then approved by federal and regional parliaments.
