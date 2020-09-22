Russian Su-30 Fighter Crashes in Tver Region

A Su-30 warplane crashed in Tver Region, the Russian military said in a statement. The plane crashed in a forest, while the crew managed to eject themselves.
"On 22 September a Su-30 aircraft of the Western Military District crashed during a scheduled training flight in Tver region," the statement read. "The plane fell in a wooded area. There is no destruction on the ground."
According to the Defence Ministry, the pilots have already contacted the military, and evacuated to their base, so their lives are not endangered.
At the moment, there have been no reports specifying the causes of the incident. The Western Military District sent a commission to the site of the incident to conduct an investigation.
