WHO Europe Head Kluge Holds Press Conference in Moscow - Video

Regional Director for Europe at the WHO Hans Kluge held a press conference in Moscow after visiting a telemedical facility, where coronavirus patients with mild symptoms may get professional help without leaving their homes.
Kluge earlier expressed confidence that the ongoing post-registration trials of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, will bear positive results as he thanked the country for a safe and effective drug against the coronavirus.
On 11 August, Russia became the first country in the world to officially register a vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It underwent two successful phases of clinical trials and is now undergoing post-registration trials involving about 42,000 people in Russia and around the world.
