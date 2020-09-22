Russia to Complete Registration of Second COVID-19 Vaccine by 15 October

The Russian Health Ministry will complete the registration of Vektor Centre's COVID-19 vaccine by 15 October, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Rospotrebnadzor, said Tuesday.
The vaccine, dubbed EpiVacCorona, is expected to undergo clinical trials with 5,000 volunteers after it is registered, the health authority said, adding that it will also be studied on volunteers with chronic conditions and those aged 60 and older.
Last week, the head of Vektor Centre's zoonotic diseases and flu department said the vaccine had been proven absolutely safe. He underlined that the vaccine does not provide life-long immunity, but guarantees immunity that will last at least six months.
When registered, EpiVacCorona will become Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine after Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Institute and registered in August, becoming the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)