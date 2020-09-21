5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Near Lake Baikal, EMSC Says

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has taken place in an area near the world's oldest lake in southern Siberia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
According to the report, the tremor was recorded at 18:04 GMT, with the epicentre of the earthquake located 87 kilometres (54 miles) southwest of the city of Irkutsk at a depth of 2 kilometres (1 mile). There are no reports of any damages or victims due to the earthquake so far.
Felt #earthquake (#землетрясение) M5.3 strikes 87 km SW of #Irkutsk (Russian Federation) 21 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/RisfHDEscd pic.twitter.com/b6vjL9Cepb— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 21, 2020
In the meantime, conflicting reports suggest the quake was 5.5 in magnitude. The USGS recorded the tremors 22.5 kilometres (14 miles) south of Kultuk, Irkutsk Oblast at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).
Baikal is the world's oldest lake, with its age estimated at 25 million years.
