Driver Detained After Crashing Into Gate of US Ambassador Residence in Moscow

A car crashed at the gate of the US Ambassador's residence in Moscow on Friday, the Russian national, who was driving, was detained, the spokesperson for the embassy, Rebecca Ross, said.
At approximately 16:20, a Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter at Spaso House, the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Moscow. He was intercepted by Embassy personnel and turned over to local authorities. Amb Sullivan was not home at the time, and no one was injured.— Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) September 18, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)