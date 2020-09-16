Fire at Private Drug Treatment Clinic in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Kills 4 People

“On 16 September at 23:46 [20:46 GMT], the territorial dispatcher of the garrison informed about a fire at a private drug treatment clinic … Unfortunately, the Investigative Committee reported about six victims of the fire (four of them have died)”, the ministry said in a statement.
The fire took place in a room on the ground floor in an area of 10 square metres.
The blaze has already been extinguished, with 16 people having been rescued.
The ministry said that it had sent a bus to the site of the blaze to warm the evacuated people.
A source in the emergency services said that there were two main possible causes of the fire: careless handling of fire and failure of electrical equipment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)