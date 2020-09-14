Russia Remains Committed to All Agreements With Belarus, Putin Stresses

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated all the commitments between Moscow and Minsk, including the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (the CSTO) and the Union State.
"Russia remains committed to all of our agreements, including those stemming from the Union State Treaty and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, we see Belarus as our closest ally, and we will certainly fulfil all the undertaken obligations, as I have repeatedly told you in our phone conversations", the Russian president noted.
He also said that the Belarusian people should resolve their own internal issues without foreign interference.
