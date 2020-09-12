Russian Health Minister Says Country's Regions to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by Monday

"The first batches of the vaccine to test the supply chain have already been sent .. to all regions … The first vaccine samples will be delivered by Monday," Murashko told reporters during a working visit in the Leningrad region.
The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. On August 11, it became the world's first vaccine to get officially registered by a government.
The vaccine is underway with the third and last phase of clinical trials, as per the protocols of the World Health Organization.
The register of volunteer participants includes many government officials and prominent professionals from other fields in Russia and abroad, including the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
