Russia's Gamaleya Institute Refutes Accusations of Submitting False Vaccine Data to Lancet

"The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology strongly rejects accusations, posed by some scientists, that our data, which was published in the Lancet journal, is untrustworthy. The center gave The Lancet full clinical protocol and all the data that we received during the scientific trials. The data was thoroughly examined by the journal's reviewers, who, before publishing, asked all the necessary questions about the content of the article and the data that it was based on, and received exhaustive response," Logunov said.
Earlier in September, Lancet published results of the Phase 1/2 trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. Several scientists from different countries then published an open letter on Italian website Cattivi Scienziati, in which they questioned the trustworthiness of the data.
The Russian Health Ministry earlier registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Center and produced jointly with the RDIF. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the fund had received applications from over 20 countries for the purchase of a billion doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine. He said Russia had agreed on the production of the vaccine in five countries.
