Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Ready to Make it Available for People All Over the World

The world's first anti-COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was registered in Russia on 11 August, following several rounds of clinical trials and has now been made available to the public across the country. More than a dozen countries have now expressed interest in obtaining the vaccine.

The Russian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the developers of the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V are ready to make it available for people all over the world.

"Russia, as the developer of the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, invites other countries, which are interested in using it for vaccinating the population, to take part in the studies. Sputnik V creators are open for dialogue and are ready to make it available for people from all over the world", Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the development of Sputnik V, also announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Mexico's Landsteiner Scientific pharmaceutical company to deliver 32 million vaccines to Mexico. The deliveries are expected to start in November, RDIF said.

"RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Landsteiner Scientific pharmaceutical company have announced an agreement for the supply of 32 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Mexico (25% of population). Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020 subject to approval by Mexico’s regulators", the statement from the fund reads.

Russia registered the world's first vaccine against coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, on 11 August, after it underwent clinical trials at two separate institutions: the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The vaccine has been tested on 76 volunteers, who were discharged from medical facilities in July after developing an immunity to SARS-CoV-2. The third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine will start on 9 September, according to the Russian Health Ministry which has gathered almost 31,000 volunteers to take part.

According to RDIF, the human adenoviral vector used by Russian scientists has “a much greater safety track record” in comparison to the “novel unproven technologies such as monkey adenoviral vectors or mRNA” used by researchers abroad.

“The safety of the human adenoviral vector used in Sputnik V has been proven over decades in over 250 clinical studies, as human adenovirus has been shown to be the safest vaccine delivery mechanism and the most ‘organic for humans’, as human adenovirus has coexisted with humans for over 100,000 years,” RFID said in a statement on Wednesday.

This comes as AstraZeneca, which has been developing its own anti-COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Oxford University, has paused its third round of trials over a “potentially unexplained illness” in a participant in the UK.

The Health Ministry said that Russia will exanine all the data on potential adverse reactions to the Sputnik V, as volunteers will be monitored through a special application.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW