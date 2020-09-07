Register
21:03 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during her briefing in Moscow

    Zakharova Urges Germany to Select Speaker Responsible For Official Comments on Navalny

    © Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry press service
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    4270
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393840_0:93:2850:1697_1200x675_80_0_0_d90bd73ea45e7a79e7fc17c5b62a721e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202009071080393731-zakharova-urges-germany-to-select-speaker-responsible-for-official-comments-on-navalny/

    Earlier in the day, Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was removed from an artificial coma he was put into after he fell ill on a Russian domestic flight from Tomsk to Moscow on 20 August. After being initially treated in an Omsk hospital, where the plane conducted an emergency landing, Navalny was transferred to Germany's Charite clinic.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Germany to select speaker responsible for official comments on situation with Alexei Navalny, when speaking live on YouTube channel "Soloviev Live" on Monday.

    "It seems to me that now the German side has real reasons for publishing comments. ... I would like to read real data every day. What could be simpler... Choose one doctor, head of a clinic, laboratory, chemist, biologist — one person who will become a speaker on this issue, who will go out to the public every day and tell what is happening, what data, formulas are there", she said.

    Commenting on the situation with Navalny's alleged "poisoning", Zakharova argued that "there is an absolute feeling that the script was written in advance".

    "The answer has not been given. Neither the official request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, nor do I know any more about the appeals of our Omsk doctors, nor those that Mr. [Leonid] Roshal spoke about. Nothing, zero", she said.

    Zakharova reiterated that Germany must provide data on Moscow's request for situation with Navalny.

    Earlier in the day, Charite clinic, where Navalny is undergoing treatment, released a statement saying that he is out of the medically induced coma and his condition has improved, but it is too early to gauge the potential effects of his "severe poisoning".

    Navalny felt ill on 20 August while flying from Tomsk to Moscow, and had initially received treatment in Omsk, where doctors said no traces of poisoning were found in his system. Two days later, Navalny was transfered to Berlin to continue his treatment

    In Charite clinic, doctors said they discovered traces of substance from a group of cholinesterase inhibitors in Navalny's system. Several days later, Berlin announced that the opposition figure was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

    Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Russia should "take action" with regard to the alleged poisoning of Navalny, asserting that "if no explanations follow from Russia in the coming days, we will have to discuss the response with our partners".

    "We have high hopes for the Russian government to solve this serious crime. If [the Russian government] has nothing to do with the attack, then it is in his own interest to prove it with facts", Maas said, expressing hope that "the Russians will not make us change our position on Nord Stream 2" amid the situation with Navalny.

    Moscow has denied claims that Navalny was poisoned, citing lack of evidence behind the allegations and stressing that no toxic substances were found in his body by the Russian doctors.

    Related:

    Alexei Navalny Removed From Artificial Coma, Responds to Speech Stimuli, German Medics Say
    Navalny Coming Out of Coma Proves No Novichok Used Against Him, Expert Says
    UK Foreign Office Summons Russian Envoy to Voice 'Deep Concerns' About Navalny's 'Poisoning'
    Tags:
    Novichok, Charite Hospital, Alexei Navalny, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse