Russia's Vector to Finish Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine on 30 September

"Our colleagues are focusing on one vaccine, the peptide vaccine, its clinical trials are now being completed. 30 September is the final date", Popova said at the All-Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases.
Clinical trials of Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine is set to be concluded in late September, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in August, adding that no complications among the volunteers have been registered. If successful, the vaccine will carry the name EpiVacCorona.
The press service of the Russian consumer health watchdog previously said that all volunteers for the Stage 1 of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine of Russian research center Vektor have developed antibodies.
Earlier in August, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world’s first vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19, which was developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute.
