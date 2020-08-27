Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Registered in Russia, Health Minister Reveals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three more vaccines against the coronavirus are currently in the process of registration in Russia, the country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"At the moment, three more vaccines are being registered," Murashko told reporters.

The minister added that these were both, domestic and foreign developments, the production of which would be carried out in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that a second Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready in September.

He expressed hope that the new drug will be as effective as the first vaccine, which was registered in Russia on 11 August.

Although the first vaccine is still going through the third — and last — phase of clinical trials, as per the protocols of the World Health Organisation, Russian health officials have said it has proven that it has the capability to produce stable immunity against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Gamaleya Research Centre, which developed the vaccine jointly with the Russian Defence Ministry, received permission to conduct post-registration clinical trials of the coronavirus drug.