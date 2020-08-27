Russian Prosecutor General Asks Germany to Share Medical Data on Navalny's Illness

The Russian opposition figure fell ill during a flight en route to Moscow last week and after an emergency landing, he was admitted to a hospital in Omsk where local medics fought for his life for 44 hours. Later, they approved his wife Yulia's request and allowed him to be transported to Charite Hospital in Berlin for further treatment.

The Russian Prosecutor General's office stated on Thursday that it had requested medical data on Alexei Navalny from Berlin concerning his diagnosis by the Charite hospital. At the same time, Russian authorities stressed that Moscow is also ready to share its own data on the matter if Germany reveals the findings.

According to the Russian Prosecutor General's office, the German side has already expressed readiness to cooperate in the case.

"Our German partners confirmed they received the request for legal assistance and their intention is to interact with the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation in clarifying the circumstances of the incident with the Russian citizen", Russian Prosecutor General representative Andrei Ivanov said.

© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov Alexei Navalny at the session of Russia's central election commission on 25 December 2017. Navalny had planned to take part in the 2018 presidential election, but the commission said he was ineligible because of a corruption conviction.

Shortly after Navalny fell ill and before a diagnosis had been made, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh claimed that he could have been poisoned, alleging that a substance might have been added to his tea at the airport. CCTV footage, however, allegedly showed that Navalny was given the cup from his aide, implying that whoever prepared the beverage could not have known who was going to drink it.

Following Navalny's hospitalisation, Russian medics said that multiple tests had revealed no traces of poison in his samples, adding that his condition was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood due to a metabolic imbalance.

On Saturday, after Navalny was flown to the Charite clinic in Berlin, German doctors claimed that they had found traces of a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body, which the Russian doctors denied, citing his test results.

On Wednesday, the Russian medics published an open letter decrying the criticism they have faced since Navalny's transportation to the German clinic Charite and called the situation regarding the activist a "political diagnosis".