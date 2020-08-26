Gas Explodes in Building in West Moscow, 3 Floors on Fire - Emergency Services

The natural gas explosion occurred, according to preliminary data, in a five-story residential building in the west of Moscow - three floors were engulfed in fire, a representative of the emergency services said.
Residents are being evacuated with 13 already rescued. There have been no reports of casualties so far.
Traffic in the vicinity of the burning house in the west of Moscow is blocked, according to the Telegram-channel "Deptrans.Operativno".
"Because of a fire on Kubinka Street, traffic in the area of the emergency is blocked (Kubinka Street, 4) - and is being diverted to the oncoming lanes."
All comments
Show new comments (0)