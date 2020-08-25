Russia's Gamaleya Research Centre Given Green Light for Post-Registration Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Russian Gamaleya research centre has received permission to conduct post-registration clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said.
The trials will be carried out in several state-run medical institutions in Moscow.
40,000 volunteers aged 18 years and over will take part in the trials. The participation of each volunteer will last for six months from the day he or she receives the vaccine.
Russia presented its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. Developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry, the vaccine was officially registered by the Russian government on 11 August. The Russian Ministry of Health said that Sputnik V had undergone all the necessary checks and had been proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)