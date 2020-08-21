Death Toll from Gas Explosion in Residential Building in Russia's Yaroslavl Rises to 2 People

“A [deceased] woman was found under the debris on the second floor. This is the second victim of the gas explosion in the residential house”, the regional government said.
Six people were injured during the incident, the latest data of the regional emergency services office shows. The office said that 33 people, including eight children, were sent to temporary accommodation, the rest of the residents found shelter with their relatives and friends.
The explosion, which occurred on Friday, made the building collapse between the third and the fifth floors.
According to earlier remarks of the Russian Health Ministry, one person died and four more were injured in the incident.
The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.
