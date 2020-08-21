Emergency Services Say One Dead, Three Injured in Gas Explosion in Yaroslavl, Russia - Photos, Video

One person died and three others were injured in the explosion that hit the residential building and an evacuation of the residents is underway, the emergency services said.
"There was a gas explosion in an apartment on Batova Street, in building №5", the authority said.
According to the statement, some parts of the building from the third to fifth floors have collapsed as a result of the blast.
The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.
Photos and videos of the incident have emerged on social media platforms.
В БРАГИНО ВЗОРВАЛСЯ ДОМ— имя пользователя (@jackies_blunt) August 21, 2020
ВОТ ЧТО ХЛОПНУЛО
ЖЕСТЬ
Пишут, что Батова 5к2#Ярославль #ЧП pic.twitter.com/V6XklsWGOF
Взрыв газа произошел в жилом доме Ярославля. Несколько квартир обрушились. О пострадавших пока не сообщают pic.twitter.com/Dy8ZQrYqI7— Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) August 21, 2020
Взрыв газа в Ярославле. Обрушились три этажа жилого дома. pic.twitter.com/pV2TR6aq9F— Sota.Vision (@SotaVision) August 21, 2020
In April, one person died after the partial collapse of a residential building in central Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region following a gas cylinder explosion.
Prior to this, another blast in a five-storey residential house in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Moscow region, left three people dead and six injured.
