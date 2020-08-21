Clinical Trials of COVID Vaccine by Russia's Vektor to Wrap Up in September, Health Watchdog Says

Russian Research Centre Vektor intends to complete clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in September, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer rights protection and human well-being watchdog said on Friday.
The watchdog added that all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine are feeling fine.
"14 persons were vaccinated during the first phase, and 43 more during the second phase. Forty-three more volunteers from the placebo control group received a placebo", Rospotrebnadzor said.
The watchdog went on to say that the volunteers only experienced sensitivity at the injection site, but other than that did not have any side effects.
Last week, Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. The vaccine has been tested on 76 volunteers separately at two institutions — the Moscow-based Sechenov University and the Russian Defenсe Ministry's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital. Phase 3 in the trial of the Russian vaccine, involving around 2,000 people, is currently underway.
Though several Western states voiced reservations about the vaccine's safety, the Russian Health Ministry underlined that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)