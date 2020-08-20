Airport CCTV Footage Allegedly Shows Navalny Being Handed 'Poisonous' Drink by His Aide

Video footage that recently appeared on the Internet allegedly shows Alexei Navalny sitting at a table without a drink. Later on, the footage shows a cup with a beverage being brought to Navalny by his aide Ilya Pakhomov.
It is thus suggested that none of those who prepared the beverage could have known for whom it was intended.
Стаканчик, из которого Навальный пил в аэропорту, он получил из рук своего помощника pic.twitter.com/Iob7OIQXOY— Дегтярёв Леонид (@leon_elk) August 20, 2020
Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he suddenly fell ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalised.
However, Kalinichenko noted that this was just one of the possible reasons behind the deterioration of Navalny's health condition, adding that all the necessary specialists are available and no external assistance is required.
