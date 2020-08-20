RDIF Working With 4 Partners in India on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

"We are working now with four partners from India that we believe would be able to produce the Gamaleya Institute's vaccine," Dmitriev said. "We will hold clinical trials not only in Russia but in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, possibly either in Brazil or India or even in both. We plan to produce the vaccine in more than five countries".
Russia is gathering information about potential interest in the vaccine via its embassies.
"We have provided our embassies in different countries with the information about the phase I and II clinical trials and this information is subsequently forwarded to health ministries in other countries", Dmitriev said.
The Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, on 11 August. The drug, tested on volunteers, is expected to provide immunity from the disease for at least two years. According to authorities, the country is capable of producing 500 million doses of the vaccine in the next 12 months, while a total of 1 billion doses have been requested by over 20 countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)