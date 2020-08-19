Moscow Voices Protest Over Detention of Russian Deputy Trade Representative in Norway

Earlier on Wednesday, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had moved to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in connection with an espionage scandal.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Moscow had lodged a protest with Norway over the detention of a Russian deputy trade representative there.

The statement comes after the Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated earlier in the day that it had decided to expel a Russian diplomat from Norway in connection with the espionage scandal and that the diplomat is due to leave the country by the end of this week.

The NRK news outlet cited head of the communications department at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry Trude Maaseide as saying that the move was made because "the Russian diplomat [whose name was not revealed] met with a Norwegian spy".

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, for her part, told NRK on Tuesday that a more thorough investigation was needed before the government could officially respond to the arrest of an Oslo resident accused of meeting with a person described as a “Russian intelligence officer”.

She spoke after Norway’s Police Security Service (PST) revealed on Monday that they had detained a man who was “formally suspected of providing information to a foreign country that could damage fundamental national interests”.

The country in question was later confirmed to be Russia, with a PST official claiming that a citizen in his 50s had been accused of meeting on multiple occasions with an officer said to be from the “Russian intelligence agency”.

The suspected man, who was arrested in Oslo last Saturday, could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of disclosing state secrets and espionage.