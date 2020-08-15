Four Dead After Corridor Collapses at Mine in Northern Russia, Operator Says

Vorkutaugol, one of the country's largest coal producers, said the corridor connecting two buildings broke down while it was being dismantled by subcontractors.
"As a result, four employees of the subcontractor company sustained lethal injuries," the mining company said in a statement.
The bodies have been pulled from under the rubble, the regional emergencies agency said. A probe is underway to determine the cause of the deadly collapse.
"The preliminary theory is that safety guidelines were violated," the company said.
The Vorgashorskaya mine remains operational, the emergencies agency said further. The authority's spokesman said that miners had not been evacuated to the surface.
