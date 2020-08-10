Putin Tasks Cabinet With Ensuring Funding for Flu, COVID-19 Vaccination

"The government of the Russian Federation should ensure full funding of events aimed at prevention of acute respiratory infections in the 2020-2021 fall-winter epidemic season, envisioning flu vaccination of up to 60 percent of the Russian population, up to 75 percent of individuals from risk groups, and also vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 after state registration of the relevant vaccines," the decree read.
Earlier in August, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya center, have been completed, adding that preparations for the registration of the vaccine were underway.
Russia will register the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 on 12 August, it has earlier been revealed by Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev.
