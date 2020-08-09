Register
18:37 GMT09 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Life-size model of the accelerator tunnel for the UNK project, 1988.

    How the Soviets Nearly Built Their Own Massive Particle Accelerator Almost 15 Years Before CERN

    © Sputnik / Валерий Шустов
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080113638_0:254:3000:1942_1200x675_80_0_0_2b0e1c5ab10710578f89f088f647c866.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202008091080113676-how-the-soviets-nearly-built-their-own-massive-particle-accelerator-15-years-before-cern/

    The European Organization for Nuclear Research completed the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, in 2008. However, buried underground near a town outside Moscow are the remnants of a little known, but no less ambitious project which would have rivaled the LHC’s immense scale.

    For much of the Cold War, Soviet, European and American scientists raced to build more and more powerful particle accelerators to carry out important experiments in nuclear and particle physics, with the complicated and costly ring-shaped machines using electromagnetic fields to propel charged particles to extremely high speeds and energies and smash them into one another to enable scientists to obtain crucial information in the fields of fundamental sciences, but just as importantly, practical data for research into industrial processes, radiotherapy, biomedicine, X-rays, and much, much more.

    Work on the creation of colliders began almost simultaneously in the late 1950s at laboratories in Frascati (Italy), the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center in California, and the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics in the Siberian town of Akademgorodok (literally ‘Science Town’) outside Novosibirsk.

    Between the early 1960s and the mid-1980s, ever more powerful colliders were built in France and Italy, Siberia, California, Massachusetts, Germany, and Japan. Between 1963 and 1974, Soviet physicists built three major colliders – the VEP-1 (‘VEP’ being the Russian acronym for ‘Colliding Electron Beams’), the VEPP-2 (the second P is for 'Positron') and the VEPP-2M.

    Control room at the VEPP-2 facility at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Soviet Academy of Sciences. 1973.
    © Sputnik / А. Лобов
    Control room at the VEPP-2 facility at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Soviet Academy of Sciences. 1973.

    However, as the 1980s rolled around, Soviet efforts seemed to be slowing down. As other countries inaugurated new particle accelerators taking advantage of the information technology revolution, Soviet scientists were stuck with 1970s technology which, although revolutionary at the time of its creation, could no longer on its own meet physicists increasingly ambitious demands.

    In 1983, the government stepped in and approved a new project – the ‘Accelerator-Storage Complex’, or UNK, a massive scientific facility featuring a 21 km long main tunnel (for comparison, the LHC’s tunnel is 27 km in circumference), dozens of support buildings and the capability to provide researchers with up to 3,000 Giga-electron-volts (GEVs) of power, i.e. about three times that of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory outside Chicago, Illinois, the most powerful particle accelerator in the world at the time.
    Inauguration of the UNK project.
    © Photo : Institute for High Energy Physics
    Inauguration of the UNK project.

    About a billion Soviet rubles were poured into the project, and construction of the UNK began about 100 km southwest of Moscow at the Institute for High Energy Physics in Protvino, a major scientific center which gained international prominence in the physics community in late 1960s after building the U-70 proton synchrotron with the ability to generate proton energy of 76 GeV, a world record at the time.

    According to the plan, the U-70 would have been used for the first accelerating stage, with the 21 km-long tunnel to have an inner diameter of 5 meters and be situated between 20-60 meters underground. At intervals of approximately every 1.5 km, massive underground halls containing instrumentation equipment would be placed, with these areas connected to the surface using vertical shafts used for wiring, transport, and other purposes.
    Construction of above-ground support facilities for the UNK proton accelerator.
    © Photo : Institute for High Energy Physics
    Construction of above-ground support facilities for the UNK proton accelerator.

    Between 1983 and 1986, work proceeded at a snail’s pace, with only about 1.5 km of the tunnel complex built. In 1987, work was intensified dramatically, and in what was an unprecedented step at the time, the USSR bought a pair of modern tunnel boring machines from Canadian company Lovat, and construction was accelerated.

    By 1989, about 70 percent of the main tunnel ring and over 95 percent of the secondary 2.5 km long ‘injection tunnel’ meant for the transfer of particles from the U-70 to the UNK were completed, with three of the planned 12 engineering support buildings finished and over twenty multi-story industrial buildings connected communications and utilities begun. Thrilled by the accelerated progress, physicists from the Institute hoped to get the facility up and running and carry out their first experiments by the mid-1990s.
    Finished section of the tunnel.
    © Photo : Institute for High Energy Physics
    Finished section of the tunnel.

    Unfortunately, it was at this time that the project began to run into financial difficulties, with bungled economic and political reforms, combined with the loss of many of the USSR’s Council for Mutual Economic Assistance allies, leading to a virtual freeze in funding.

    The collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 seemed destined to seal the UNK’s fate completely. However, the new government soon calculated that the cost of mothballing the unfinished ring would have been too high, while destroying it by flooding would have posed a threat to the local ecological balance. So, for the next four years, construction continued, and the main tunnel was finally finished in late 1994. Ultimately, the more costly and material-intensive technical components proved to be impossible to complete. For instance, only a few dozen of the 2,500 10 tonne apiece superconducting magnets were delivered for installation.

    In 1998, the same year that CERN began construction of the LHC, Russia defaulted on its foreign debts, and the UNK project was closed for good. The main tunnel remains preserved in a mothballed state, and contains functioning emergency lighting and ventilation, with groundwater pumped out to prevent tunnel collapse.

    CERN signed an agreement with the Institute of High Energy Physics in 1993, and as many as 700 Russian scientists (and many more from other former Soviet Republics) ultimately ended up taking part in the construction of the $4.75 billion LHC project.

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev watches the ATLAS particle detector, constructed at the Large Hadron Collider, as he tours CERN in Geneva, Switzerland. First Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Grigory Trubnikov, right.
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
    Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev watches the ATLAS particle detector, constructed at the Large Hadron Collider, as he tours CERN in Geneva, Switzerland.

    The UNK project had a website, www.oku.ihep.su, although it is believed to have been lost. Fortunately, snapshots of the site, complete with photographs of the project at various stages of construction, can be found using the Wayback Machine.

    The unfinished UNK facility continues to be a source of fascination for ‘diggers’, thrill-seeking Russian youngsters seeking to make their way into secret underground areas. However, any adventurous wanderers out there have been warned – the facility has onsite security, and has taken active measures to stop people from ‘accidentally’ strolling into the vast unfinished underground 'science city'.

    Related:

    How Gorbachev Destroyed the USSR's Military Space Program, & What It Cost Russia
    Gorbachev Hails Role of Late George H. W. Bush in Cold War Termination - NGO
    Mikhail Gorbachev 'Offended' by US Journo's Article on Ex-Soviet President's Legacy as Pizza Ad Star
    'Dry Law' Turns 35: Lessons Learned From Gorbachev’s Anti-Alcohol Campaign
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse