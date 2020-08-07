Majority of Russians Still Concerned About COVID-19, Inaccessibility of Medicine, Survey Shows

"Today, 75 percent of Russians are concerned about the risk of rising prices and a significant increase in the cost of living, almost every second is concerned about the risk of inaccessibility of medicine, more than a third are worried about the devaluation of their own savings," Lora Nakoryakova, the head of the CSR department of social and economic studies, told a virtual conference, adding that 57 percent of Russians fear contracting COVID-19.
According to the survey, from a regional point of view, the fear of contracting COVID-19 is present among the majority of residents of Moscow (62 percent), St. Petersburg (61 percent) and the Ural Federal District (48 percent). The fear is also common in those with a financial situation above the average (65 percent) and students (64 percent), among others.
At the same time, the majority of Russians (71 percent) positively assess the exit of the self-isolation regime, as they expect to meet colleagues and friends, seek to set new goals and travel across Russia, as well as want to start a new life.
So far, Russia has recorded 877,135 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 14,725 fatalities and 683,592 recoveries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)