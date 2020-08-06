Russian FM Spokeswoman Zakharova Mocks US for Offering 'Reward' for Election Meddling Reports

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Washington after US officials offered up to $10 million to those who inform American authorities about election meddling by foreign governments. According to her, the Department of State website will inevitably crash as people will immediately report their neighbours to collect the money.
As per the recent announcement from the Department of State, it is "offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who works with or for a foreign government for the purpose of interfering with US elections through certain illegal cyber activities".
US officials and politicians, including President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly accused Moscow and Beijing of trying to affect the American voting process. Washington even threatened to ban the Chinese app TikTok, claiming its content may be used to disrupt the 2020 election.
