Russian Su-27 Intercepts US RC-135 and Poseidon Aircraft Over Black Sea, MoD Says

A Russian Su-27 fighter has intercepted a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and a US Navy Poseidon patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The last encounter between Russian fighters and US aircraft took place on 30 July, when a Russian Su-27 was scrambled to intercept American reconnaissance aircraft. When the jet approached the air targets, it identified them as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft.
After the US Navy reconnaissance aircraft turned away from Russia’s border, the Russian fighter returned to its home airbase.
On 29 July, the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet announced that it was commencing military drills involving over 20 vessels just days after NATO’s large-scale Sea Breeze-2020 exercise concluded in the northwest of the Black Sea.
