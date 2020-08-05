RUSADA Supervisory Board Recommends Dismissing Agency's CEO

The supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) recommended the organisation's founders to consider dismissal of CEO Yuri Ganus after discussing audit results that revealed violations in the activities of the organization's management, Supervisory Board member Sergei Khrychikov said.
Earlier, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said that an in-depth audit found violations of RUSADA's financial activities.
He also said that RUSADA CEO Yuri Ganus had attempted to retroactively approve the auditor and the reporting and for RUSADA founders. This was a signal that allowed them to doubt the submitted materials, he said. The results of this audit were submitted to the supervisory board of RUSADA. Later, Ganus published a thesis response to the accusations.
Ganus was accused of appropriating about 110 million rubles in 2018-2019. He was also accused of "falsifying" the signatures of counterparties, giving additional payments to the same employees for "side jobs" and spending 11 million rubles on taxi services.
