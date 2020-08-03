One Person Killed in Fire at Thermal Power Plant No. 2 in Russia's Norilsk

"Norilsk. Oil caught fire in an electrical service department on the premises of the Thermal Power Plant No. 2, during repairs, in an area of 5 square metres. This is a level one fire. It has not affected technological processes at the Thermal Power Plant. One person, an adult, was killed in the fire", the spokesperson told reporters.
В Норильске на ТЭЦ-2 произошел пожар.— ВЕСТИ (@vesti_news) August 3, 2020
СМИ сообщают об одном погибшем.
Фото: instagram/zhitvnorilske#ВестиЗаметка pic.twitter.com/Rwha6NdAPh
According to preliminary reports, the incident won't affect power supply to local houses and businesses.
