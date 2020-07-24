Register
19:52 GMT24 July 2020
    View of the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk. File photo.

    Scars of War: Pair of WWII-Era Bombs Found in Russian Black Sea Port City's Bay

    © Sputnik / Виталий Тимкив
    Russia
    This year, dozens of nations marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, with the bloody conflict costing the lives of tens of millions of people across the continent, including 26.6 million Soviet soldiers and civilians.

    Border guards in the southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk have discovered a pair of World War II-vintage bombs at a berth in Novorossiysk Bay.

    The find, announced by the FSB’s border department for Krasnodar Territory, included a 152-mm artillery projectile, and a 45-mm anti-aircraft projectile, with the combined haul estimated to contain the equivalent of 6.4 kg of TNT.

    The area was temporarily cordoned off, with specially equipped personnel seizing the ordinance in accordance with established procedures. The shells are expected to be safely destroyed at a military range at a later date.

    The strategic port city of Novorossiysk was captured by the Wehrmacht and the Nazi-allied Romanian Army in September 1942. A contingent of about 800 Soviet naval infantry landed at a small bridgehead south of the city at Myskhako Cape in February 1943, and continued to defend it for 225 days until being relieved when the rest of Novorossiysk was freed in September 1943. For their heroism – 21 troops were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, some of them posthumously. A young Leonid Brezhnev, who would go on to lead the Soviet Union between 1964 and 1982, took part in the operation to defend the outpost, known as “Malaya Zemlya” (Russian: 'Small Land').

    The September 10-16, 1943 Novorossiysk operation became one of the largest amphibious landing operations on the Eastern Front of World War II, with Soviet naval and ground forces having to fight through an elaborate system of trenches, fortifications and bunkers, anti-tank and anti-personnel minefields on the ground, and coastal artillery and machine-gun emplacements and naval minefields on the approaches at sea.

    Naval infantry from the Black Sea Fleet engage German and Romanian forces in fierce fighting for the railway paths near the fish plant in Novorossiysk, September 1943.
    © Sputnik / Макс Альперт
    Naval infantry from the Black Sea Fleet engage German and Romanian forces in fierce fighting for the railway paths near the fish plant in Novorossiysk, September 1943.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
