Russian Defence Ministry Says COVID Vaccine Trials on Another Group of 20 Volunteers Over

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that clinical trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine conducted jointly with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on 20 volunteers had been completed, adding that all the participants had been discharged.

"The Russian Defence Ministry together with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has successfully completed clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19 with the participation of volunteers at the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the second group of 20 volunteers had been discharged.

"Test results clearly show that all volunteers developed an immune response as a result of vaccination. There are no side effects, complications or undesirable reactions, health complaints from the volunteers at the time of discharge", the ministry added.

Data received as a result of medical examination of the volunteers will be submitted for processing to the Gamaleya institute.

Earlier in the day, Sergey Borisevich, the head of the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the ministry, told Krasnaya Zvezda, the ministry's official newspaper, that clinical trials were wrapping up at the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital. The first group of 18 volunteers taking part in trials of the Gamaleya vaccine was discharged from Burdenko hospital on 15 July.

© REUTERS / ANTON VAGANOV A scientist conducts sample​ sedimentation during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020.

The second phase of clinical trials of the vaccine is expected to be completed on 3 August, according to Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev. The Russian coronavirus vaccine is undergoing clinical trials at two institutions: the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to provide long-term immunity against the coronavirus.

The vaccine is on the WHO-monitored list, along with 22 other candidate vaccines from around the world, on a path to complete all three required phases of clinical trials and get clearance for large-scale production. The first stage of trials of the Gamaleya vaccine at Sechenov University finished last week.