Audit Results of Russian Anti-Doping Watchdog to Be Published Monday, Olympic Committee Says

"We will publish the report immediately after the press conference, and you will be able to look at it", Pozdnyakov said.
The ROC head added that he saw no problems with RUSADA's actual work and expressed certainty that the agency would be able to continue working despite the scandal.
The director general of RUSADA, Yury Ganus, on Friday denied allegations of corruption and mismanaging the organisation's funds after a post on the Telegram social network alleged that he was involved in this.
In particular, he was accused of appropriating about 110 million rubles in 2018-2019. Ganus was also accused of "falsifying" the signatures of counterparties, giving additional payments to the same employees for "side jobs" and spending 11 million rubles on taxi services.
