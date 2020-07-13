Tests of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Conducted in Compliance With Regulations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry stressed on Monday that tests of the vaccine against coronavirus are being conducted in full compliance with methodological regulations, with no attempts to reduce the duration of the research.

"The Russian Defence Ministry tests the vaccine on volunteers in full compliance with the acting legislation and scientific methodological regulations, in order to prevent further risks, without any attempt to reduce the duration of the research", the ministry said in a statement.

On the 42nd day after the first vaccination, volunteers will have to spend one day in hospital, to undergo final examination and complete paperwork, the statement read on.

"The efficiency and the specificity of immunologic response will be evaluated after we receive the results of analysis. The currently available data, received by experts from the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, show that volunteers have immunologic response to the injection of the vaccine against COVID-19", the Russian Defence Ministry added.

Meanwhile, Director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute, Alexander Gintsburg, said that the second phase of tests of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 will last until 28 July, and after that the institute will submit documents for registration.

According to Gintsburg, the first stage of clinical trials has been completed, and now the institute is proceeding to the second phase, due to confirm the efficiency of the vaccine.

"This phase should be completed ... on 28 July. After that we will submit a dossier for registration, we have already started gathering documents", he said.

The head of the research institute expressed hope that "a small amount" of the vaccine would be available to civilians in the middle of August, and private companies would start producing vaccines in the beginning or the middle of September.

Gintsburg also expressed the belief that the vaccine would not be available in pharmacies in the near future. The Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology hopes that Russians will be able to get vaccinated in health care facilities for free, the director added.