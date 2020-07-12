Vladimir Putin Reveals in What Cases He May Turn a Blind Eye to Criticism

In an interview with the Russian TV channel Rossiya 1 on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin focused, in particular, on how he reacts to critical, sometimes harsh remarks, toward him.
"There are always people who think differently, and it seems to them that they have better solutions than those proposed by the current authorities, including the head of state", Putin said.
The Russian president stressed that as strange as it may seem, he deems it his duty to heed what is being offered or declared, apart from critical remarks.
"Because if it is criticism for the sake of criticism, then it is simply not interesting, but if there are also constructive proposals [on how to solve a problem being discussed] - then, of course, I pay heed to this with pleasure", he pointed out.
Putin noted in this regard that taking heed of proposals does not necessarily mean that he will "fulfill what he has heard".
Even so, "knowing the whole palette of opinions, assessments, and suggestions is useful", he concluded.
