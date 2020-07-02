Register
02 July 2020
    Russian cities. Moscow

    Kremlin Sees Results of Russia's Constitutional Amendments Vote as Triumph

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Russia
    281
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin certainly sees the results of the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments as a triumph, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

    "We absolutely see it as a triumph", Peskov told reporters.

    "It was a de facto triumphal referendum on trust in President [Vladimir] Putin", the Kremlin spokesman added.

    The Kremlin expected strong interest in the amendments, but could not predict "such a high turnout and level of support", according to Peskov.

    "This is a matter of our country's future, the nearest future. Of course, it is impossible to announce a date when Russians will feel [changes] ... but now that the Russians have supported all the initiatives aimed at amending the constitution, this will certainly become a basis for a better future for the country", Peskov said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will quickly sign a decree to introduce the approved amendments to the country's constitution after the Central Election Commission (CEC) announces the results of the vote officially, Peskov said.

    The Kremlin spokesman continued on by saying that any "debriefing" with heads of Russia' regions that have shown a low turnout in the vote on constitutional amendments is out of question, as transparency is the only priority.

    "Ultimate transparency" was the priority during the vote, with "ordered" turnout or result being absolutely out of question, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

    The country's Central Election Commission said earlier in the day, after processing 100 percent of the ballots, that 77.92 percent of Russians backed the amendments. The official results will be announced on Friday.

    Modi Congratulates Putin on Successful Vote on Constitutional Amendments

    "On 2 July, a phone conversation was held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian prime minister congratulated Putin on the successful holding of the all-Russian vote on approving the amendments to the Russian Federation's constitution", the Kremlin said in a statement.

    Putin and Modi have also confirmed commitment to strengthening the Russian-Indian strategic partnership, including within international organisations, the Kremlin added.

    They also addressed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well, according to India's External Affairs Ministry.

    "The leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the Covid-19 global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world", the ministry said in a statement.

    Modi also expressed his wish to welcome Putin at the bilateral summit that would take place in India later in the year.

    Leaders of Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have also extended their congratulations to Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the conversations also focused on coronavirus response.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
