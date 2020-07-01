Putin Votes on Constitutional Amendments in Person

On 1 July, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally participated in the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments.
The president arrived at a polling station at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow where he presented his papers and proceeded to vote just like thousands of other voters across the country.
The president did not wear a face mask or gloves as he voted, but the interior of the voting station was thoroughly disinfected prior to his arrival.
One of the staff at the station also confirmed that, just like all Muscovites participating in the vote, the president was given a gift set consisting of a pen, a badge, a bracelet, a calendar and a ticket to the “Million Prizes” - a program that allows participants to potentially win a voucher that can be exchanged for various goods and services.
All comments
Show new comments (0)