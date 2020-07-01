Register
18:33 GMT01 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    History of Russian Constitution

    From Adoption in 1993 to the Present Day: A History of The Russian Constitution

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/94/1079769437_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a36ec2a71741871d939997aeedc84ce7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202007011079769577-from-adoption-in-1993-to-the-present-day-a-history-of-the-russian-constitution/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The national vote seeking to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution was launched last Thursday and is set to run through Wednesday, with over 45 percent of the population having already cast their ballot.

    The Constitution of the Russian Federation is the fundamental law that has supreme authority throughout the country and sets out the basic principles of its social, economic and political systems.

    The current constitution was adopted by a national referendum on December 12, 1993. It was voted on by 54.8 percent of registered voters, with 58.4 percent of them backing the new fundamental law.

    The authorities drafted several versions of the constitution, including the version prepared by the constitutional commission of Russia’s Supreme Council and the one drafted by a constitutional conference convened by then-President Boris Yeltsin.

    The version prepared by the constitutional conference, which contained many provisions proposed by the constitutional commission, served as a basis during the finalization of the draft constitution, involving Russian lawmakers, experts and working groups.

    The constitution consists of the preamble — an introduction dealing with the principles of life and goals of the people — and two sections.

    The first section is untitled and includes nine chapters divided into articles.

    • Chapter 1 — The Fundamentals of the Constitutional System — stipulates that Russia is a democratic federal law-bound state with a republican form of government. It sets out fundamental provisions, according to which people and their rights and freedoms constitute the supreme value, as well as the principles of Russia's economic, social and political systems.
    • Chapter 2 deals with human and civil rights and freedoms.
    • Chapter 3 addresses the federal structure;
    • Chapter 4 the legal status of the president of Russia;
    • Chapter 5 relates to the Federal Assembly;
    • Chapter 6 deals with the government;
    • Chapter 7 with the judicial power and
    • Chapter 8 with local self-government.
    • The concluding part, Chapter 9, covers constitutional amendments and the review of the basic law. In particular, it says that in the case of a referendum, the constitution is considered to be adopted if over 50 percent of the voters backed it and under the condition that over half of the electorate participated in the voting.

    The second section, named Concluding and Transitional Provisions, includes nine paragraphs stipulating conditions for the implementation of the constitution. It sets out the constitution’s supremacy and says that laws and other enactments adopted in Russia must not contradict the constitution.

    Due to the abstract content of the constitution’s provisions, there is no need for revising it too often, while a strict procedure for making amendments provides the guarantee of its longevity, stability and viability. However, several amendments to the Russian fundamental law were made over the past two decades.

    From 2004-2008, the constitution was amended several times to accommodate changes that enlarged the constituent regions of Russia.

    In late 2008, the amended Russian Fundamental Law extended the term of the president from four years to six. Similarly, the term of members of the lower house of the Russian parliament was extended from four years to five. Moreover, some amendments required the government to report its work to the State Duma, the lower house of the parliament.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony for newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Putin Says Russian Constitution Needs Amendments Because Situation in Country Drastically Changed
    In 2014, the Constitution was amended after the merger of the national Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Arbitration and after Crimea and Sevastopol rejoined Russia. Another amendment was made to Article 95 describing the procedure for forming the upper house of parliament.

    In 2019, the constitution was amended to rename the Kemerovo Region to the Kemerovo Region-Kuzbass.

    In mid-January 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to parliament.

    The proposed amendments include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

    The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

    The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

    On March 11, the State Duma adopted the presidential bill in its final reading following a review by a special working group. On the same day, it was approved by the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, and then supported by the legislative assemblies of the regions. On March 14, the president signed it into the law “On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organization and Functioning of Public Authority.”

    Afterward, Putin requested that the Constitutional Court assess the law's compliance with the constitution. The amendments were approved by the Court on March 16.

    The nationwide vote on the amendments was initially slated for April 22 but then postponed to take place from June 25-July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region became two pilot regions in which residents can vote online.

    The amendments will enter into force once approved by the nationwide vote.
    Tags:
    amendments, Constitution, referendum, voting, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Future on Your Plate: Meet 3D-Printed Meat
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse