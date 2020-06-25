Glorious Past and Proud Future: How Russia Celebrated 2020 Victory Day - Video

The main event in Moscow linked the heroic past of the Russian military with its bright future: the parade featured legendary T-34 tanks, which brought numerous victories to the Red Army during WWII, as well as cutting-edge military machines - many of which were displayed for the first time ever.
Units from 13 countries joined the parade, with the various branches of the Russian military then taking the stage and showing their class while marching through Red Square just like their victorious predecessors. Finally, the Air Force concluded the event with an impressive flyover, turning the sky into the colours of the Russian flag - white, blue, and red.
But the parade in Moscow was not the only grand event of the holiday - a total of 28 Russian cities celebrated Victory Day, including St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Sevastopol, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Murmansk, and many others. At the end of the day, dozens and even hundreds of fireworks illuminated the skies across the country, giving people a sense of holiday spirit once again.
