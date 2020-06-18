Four Dead in Shooting at Residential Building in Moscow, Attacker Kills Himself

Two women and a child have been killed in a shooting incident at a Moscow apartment, according to police.
"After entering the apartment, four bodies were discovered, one of them is a child", the representative said, adding that the gunman had committed suicide.
Earlier, an emergency services spokesman stated that the shooting took place at 38 Priorova Street and the suspect had barricaded the door to the apartment, preventing law enforcement officers from entering.
There is currently no information on the weapon used or the motive behind the shooting.
On 15 June, two policemen and one civilian were injured as a result of a shootout in southwestern Moscow.
