Russian Communications Watchdog Lifts Ban on Telegram Messenger

"We see in a positive light the readiness of the Telegram founder to counter terrorism and extremism. In agreement with the prosecutor general, Roskomnadzor is lifting its requirements on restriction of access to Telegram messenger," the agency said.
Roskomnadzor was authorized to block Telegram messenger in Russia without waiting for the consider of an appeal on 13 April 2018.
The Moscow district court pointed out that Telegram would remain blocked in Russia until it provided encryption keys to the Russian authorities, since the messenger could be used by terrorists for communication.
