Kremlin Spokesman Sheds Light on 'Extra' Safety Measures Used to Protect Putin From COVID-19 – Video

The spokesman explained that such an abundance of precautions is well justified even as some of the country-wide restrictions related to the pandemic are being lifted.

Several "disinfection tunnels", a version of a decontamination chamber, have been installed in the Kremlin and in the presidential residence of Novo-Ogaryovo to prevent President Vladimir Putin from catching the COVID-19 virus, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov shared. The spokesman added that these systems were installed when the pandemic was already raging.

Peskov explained that the "tunnels" are not only used by the president himself, but also by those few people, whom he still meets in person on rare occasions.

"You know that [Novo-Ogaryovo] is the president’s main working office right now. He goes from there to the Kremlin and then returns. He holds many events there, people from work visit him", Peskov said.

The spokesman admitted that despite some limitations on people's activities due to the pandemic, many more have been lifted. But "extra" safety measures for the Russian president remain in place, Peskov assured, stressing that they are well justified.

Just exactly how the Russian-made "disinfection tunnels" work was recently demonstrated to journalists. In the footage, several men pass through a corridor briefly stopping to be covered in a disinfecting agent.

The chamber disinfects the clothes and unprotected parts of the body, killing bacteria and viruses on their surface. They use the air showers that turn a liquid disinfectant into a watery mist, which envelops a person passing through the chamber.