Register
13:21 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A special tunnel was installed in the president’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo to protect against coronavirus

    Kremlin Spokesman Sheds Light on 'Extra' Safety Measures Used to Protect Putin From COVID-19 – Video

    © Sputnik /
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (78)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/00/1079640019_0:-1:1366:768_1200x675_80_0_0_4372a88fc6a438461c82cab9403561cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202006171079640976-kremlin-spokesman-sheds-light-on-extra-safety-measures-used-to-protect-putin-from-covid-19--video/

    The spokesman explained that such an abundance of precautions is well justified even as some of the country-wide restrictions related to the pandemic are being lifted.

    Several "disinfection tunnels", a version of a decontamination chamber, have been installed in the Kremlin and in the presidential residence of Novo-Ogaryovo to prevent President Vladimir Putin from catching the COVID-19 virus, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov shared. The spokesman added that these systems were installed when the pandemic was already raging.

    Peskov explained that the "tunnels" are not only used by the president himself, but also by those few people, whom he still meets in person on rare occasions.

    "You know that [Novo-Ogaryovo] is the president’s main working office right now. He goes from there to the Kremlin and then returns. He holds many events there, people from work visit him", Peskov said.

    The spokesman admitted that despite some limitations on people's activities due to the pandemic, many more have been lifted. But "extra" safety measures for the Russian president remain in place, Peskov assured, stressing that they are well justified.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian Minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov, in Moscow, Russia.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Kremlin Reveals How Putin's Meetings Arranged During Coronavirus Pandemic

    Just exactly how the Russian-made "disinfection tunnels" work was recently demonstrated to journalists. In the footage, several men pass through a corridor briefly stopping to be covered in a disinfecting agent.

    The chamber disinfects the clothes and unprotected parts of the body, killing bacteria and viruses on their surface. They use the air showers that turn a liquid disinfectant into a watery mist, which envelops a person passing through the chamber.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (78)

    Related:

    Putin to Deliver Address on Economy Support Amid Pandemic Later on Monday - Kremlin
    Putin Signs Decree on Measures to Settle Foreigners' Legal Status in Russia Amid Pandemic
    Putin and Xi See Mutual Support Amid Pandemic as Proof of Special Bilateral Ties - Moscow
    Putin Suggests Granting Small and Medium Businesses Money to Pay Salaries Amid Pandemic
    Not a Single Country's Healthcare System Ready for Coronavirus Pandemic - Putin's Spokesman
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, disinfector, Vladimir Putin, Kremlin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse