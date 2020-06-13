Light Plane Crash in Samara Region Kills Two Pilots

Two people died after the hard landing of a light-engine Yak-52 aircraft in the Samara region, according to its Emergencies Ministry.
"Two people were aboard (an instructor and a cadet). As a result of the fall, both crew members died," the ministry said.
It is noted that as a result of the fall, both aboard were killed. The plane didn't burst into flames upon impact.
According to the ministry, the plane received significant mechanical damage. No people were injured on the ground as a result of the crash.
The crashed Yak-52 aircraft belonged to DOSAAF, the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army.
