Register
16:48 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Russian foreign ministry building in Moscow

    Moscow Not Party to MH17 Crash Proceedings, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    MH17 Crash Investigation (258)
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107815/63/1078156325_0:80:3072:1808_1200x675_80_0_0_e040db5d585fd810e5d6b71b76bc01f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202006111079586166-moscow-not-party-to-mh17-crash-proceedings/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is not a party to the criminal process in the case of the MH17 flight crash, which takes place in the Netherlands, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on this week's hearings on the case.

    "I want to remind you our principled position: Russia is not a party to the criminal proceedings conducted by the District Court of The Hague. The charges were brought against three citizens of Russia — Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, so we watch his progress in terms of respect for their legal rights", Zakharova said at a briefing in response to a request to comment on the hearings.

    The statement by the Dutch investigation that Russia is trying to 'manipulate' evidence in the case is a lie, she said.

    "Dutch prosecutor Thiis Berger recently stated that the model of missile that had hit the MH17 had been allegedly determined. This conclusion was made on the basis of distant similarity of the I-beam, the so-called butterfly wings, only two of the 370 fragments found, although the materials of the Dutch technical investigation clearly indicate that there should be about a quarter of the total, or about 100 such fragments", Zakharova said.

    The spokeswoman emphasized that not a single I-shaped hole was found in the airplane’s hull, and the fragments themselves were discovered "under dubious circumstances."

    "Finally, two years later, the prosecution recalled the materials submitted by Russia. They prove the Ukrainian origin of the missile, which, according to the investigating group itself, hit the MH17 flight. Nevertheless, the prosecutors claim — they do it without evidence — that the Russian data 'were manipulated and rigged.' It’s a lie. Another lie. After all, they were invited to visit Russia, to see the authenticity of the logbooks with their own eyes, but the investigators somehow cooled off right away. They neither expressed their desire to come, nor sent any additional requests", Zakharova said.

    A new block of MH17 hearings began on 8 June. The trial itself began on 9 March.

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on 17 July 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard, mostly Dutch citizens, died. The accident was investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The four suspects in the case are Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

    Russia, which conducted its own investigation after being denied access to the JIT's probe, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile. Dutch prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said the Russian evidence had been taken into account during the investigation.

    Topic:
    MH17 Crash Investigation (258)
    Tags:
    proceedings, MH17 crash, MH17, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse