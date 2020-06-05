Kremlin Urges to Wait For Results of Probe Into Norilsk Fuel Spill, Warns Against Haste

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves and let's wait for the first results of the probe by the law enforcement," Peskov told reporters.
One of the co-owners of the company Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, will participate in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the environment, scheduled for Friday, Peskov said. Also present will be environment specialists.
Mikhail Prokhorov, who used to head the company, has recently warned against hasty conclusions and suggested that any calls for nationalization of the company were a serious threat to all private companies and the economy of Russia.
When asked to comment on Prokhorov's words and potential nationalization of the company, Peskov said, "We know nothing about that, to be honest."
"So we do not think there is even some topic for comments. We never saw or heard someone talk about this," Peskov continued.
More than 20,000 cubic meters of fuel leaked as a result of damage to a fuel reservoir at a thermal power station owned by Nornickel company.
